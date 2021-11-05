Holyoke police officers recognized for exceptional service

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over a dozen Holyoke Police officers were recognized for their hard work during a special awards ceremony Friday evening.

Select officers were awarded one of three awards for their service to the city. They include:

Letter of Merit: Awarded to officers who do their job in an exceptional way

Awarded to officers who do their job in an exceptional way Life Savings Award: Given to an officer who saved a victims life

Given to an officer who saved a victims life Medal of Honor: One of the highest honors given in the police department

The Medal of Honor is awarded for an act of extraordinary bravery performed in the line of duty with extreme risk and danger to the officer’s life.