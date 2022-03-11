HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – When the hundreds of runners compete in the St. Patrick’s Road Race one week from Saturday, and the thousands parade through Holyoke the following day, everything will be safe and well coordinated.

Police on the local, state and federal levels organized this multi agency safety at their traditional pre-parade brainstorming session Friday.

“We are ready, we’ve been ready for the past two years. We are ready to go, I think everyone is going to have a nice, safe parade this year. The weather I think is going to hold out, I think we’re ready,” said Parade Coordinator Kathy Krisak.

Parade Committee President Marc Joyce said he’s confident of the 69th annual parade and road race returning triumphantly after that two year hiatus, “It’s extremely encouraging. The weather looks like it’s going to be very good Sunday for the parade, a little rain in the forecast for the road race, but that can change.”

Police officers hope to do Holyoke proud with the way they conduct themselves to help make next weekend’s events one for the memory books.

“Our main function is to work with all the different entities involved and make it as safe as possible for visitors, participants and of course the citizens of Holyoke, and a lot of people visiting that weekend,” said Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty.

Come parade day, thousands will march through the streets of Holyoke, hundreds of thousands will line the parade route and thousands more will be watching the parade coverage beginning at noon right here on 22News.