HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A somber anniversary for Holyoke Police, Officer John DiNapoli was killed in the line of duty 23 years ago from Thursday.

The 51-year-old DiNapoli was shot while following a suspect in an unmarked cruiser. During a remembrance ceremony Thursday morning, members of the Police Department Honor Guard, delivered a wreath to DiNapoli’s memorial.

The department holds this ceremony every year in his honor. DiNapoli left behind a wife and two children. His son Andy followed in his father’s footsteps and is now a Holyoke Police Officer.