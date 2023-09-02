HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing girl.
According to the Holyoke Police Department, Destiny Wright was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and a white hat.
If you have information about her whereabouts, contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900 or you can Text a Tip.
