HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing girl.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, Destiny Wright was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and a white hat.

If you have information about her whereabouts, contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900 or you can Text a Tip.