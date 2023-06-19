HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is seeking the publics help locating a missing man.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, 39-year-old Luis Ocasio has been missing since Tuesday and was last seen leaving the Holyoke Hospital Center.

Ocasio was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue sweater, and a baseball hat. He is Hispanic, has black hair, is 5’8 tall, and weighs 250 lbs.

It is asked that if anyone has information on his whereabouts, call the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900.