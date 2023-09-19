HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Police are searching for 17-year-old Eva Marie Sicard, who was last seen on Tuesday, September 5th. Holyoke Police shared the following image of Eva:

Credit: Holyoke Police Department

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Holyoke Police at 413-322-6900.