HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
Police are searching for 17-year-old Eva Marie Sicard, who was last seen on Tuesday, September 5th. Holyoke Police shared the following image of Eva:
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Holyoke Police at 413-322-6900.
