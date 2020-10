HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman Wednesday.

Lt. James Albert said officers are looking for 55-year-old Carmen Feliciano. She was last seen on Monday in the area of her home on Maple Street near Jackson Street.

Anyone who has seen her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department at (413) 322-6940.