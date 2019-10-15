Holyoke Police seeking suspect after man, juvenile shot on Sargeant Street

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man and a juvenile are being treated for gunshot wounds after shots were fired on Sargeant Street early Monday evening.

Holyoke Police were called to Sargeant St. near South East St. around 6:30 p.m., shortly after the shooting. Lieutenant Jim Albert told 22News officers arrived to find a man who had been shot in the leg lying on the ground.

Lt. Albert said the man’s gunshot wound was so bad, officers had to use a tourniquet, before rushing him to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

A 22News crew in the area after the shooting saw at least three police cruisers and one fire truck hosing the concrete.

Police were then called to Holyoke Medical Center where another man who had also been shot in the leg showed up. The two shooting victims are said to be related.

Holyoke Police were assisted by State Police Air Wing and detectives.

So far, no arrests have been made.