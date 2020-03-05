Holyoke Police seeking suspect who approached teenage girls for directions while masturbating

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for a man who allegedly approached two girls in the High Street area of Holyoke to ask for directions while masturbating in a car Thursday morning.

The Holyoke Police Department told 22News they are investigating a report of two teenage girls being approached by a man while on their way to school at The Opportunity Academy around 8:50 a.m. The girls were at High Street and Worcester Place when they were approached by a man driving a blue Honda SUV with no license plates.

Police say the man driving the car stated, “Hey!” and “asked for directions to the highway.” When the girls were close enough to speak to the man, they noticed he had no pants on and that he was masturbating while talking to them. The girls stepped back from the vehicle and walked away.

They reported the incident to a school staff member who called police. The girls were not injured but were very shaken up and scared, according to police. Additional patrol and detectives are being added to the area.

The suspect is described as a white man about 40-years-old with blonde or dirty blonde hair. He was wearing a plaid shirt and no pants. The vehicle was last seen traveling onto Cabot Street and up to Maple Street.

The picture provided above is a stock photo of the car the suspect was driving. Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact Holyoke Police at 413-322-6940.