HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police have adopted new technology that should make work for the department easier.

Up until now, the Holyoke police have been using a record keeping system that’s over 30 years old. The department has embraced a new technology through a software provider based in New York called Mark43.

As a result of this new partnership, the department will put an end to keeping track of reports and records in logbooks with floppy disks. Instead, the cutting edge software will assist in a variety of ways including a new records management system, a new emergency dispatch software, and analytics platform.

There are other communities throughout the Bay State that are already using the system: Falmouth Police, Hampden County Sheriff’s Office, and West Springfield police are also implementing Mark43 technology.