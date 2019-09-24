Holyoke Police warn about series of break-ins in Elmwood neighborhood

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A recent string of break-ins in Holyoke has police stepping up patrols in a particular neighborhood.

Holyoke police are asking residents in the Elmwood neighborhood to say something if they see something. Police say one or multiple people are making the most of deserted streets during the daytime, forcing in homes’ windows and doors to steal cash and other items from inside.

Lieutenant Jim Albert said the break-ins have been happening in the Elmwood section of the city, largely on the side streets off Route 5, running from around K-Mart to the Metcalf School.

“In this day and age, it always pays to be aware,” said Alan Meyer of Holyoke. “We normally didn’t lock our doors during the day but now we do. If she is out of town or we are out of town we let her know, so that way if there are any random noises, we can say wait a minute- that is something out of the ordinary.”

Lt. Albert said police have their suspicions on what’s driving the recent spike in break-ins, but they can’t be sure until a suspect is caught. Lt. Albert said they aren’t ruling out that there could be multiple people behind the break-ins, but the police chief said descriptions of one potential suspect so far are of a “white male, tall, wearing shorts with a stripe and a gray t-shirt.”

“I’ve lived here around 19 years, love my neighborhood love my neighbors,” said Theresa Royland of Holyoke. “There have been sporadic problems, but never continuing issues. My daughter went out to get her wallet, and unfortunately, we had left the van door unlocked. She realized that items had been taken from her wallet, money and gift cards. And there was a strong smell of smoke in the vehicle.”

Lt. Albert said police have been able to obtain some security camera footage, and State Police is assisting in processing some of the evidence.

Police are asking residents, don’t hesitate to call them about suspicious activity. Let police come and assess the situation for themselves.