HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police are warning residents of a paving crew going door to door asking to pave residents’ driveways.

According to Holyoke Police, the paving crews going door to door asking to pave driveways is a scam and residents should do research before hiring anyone or paying for the service.

Residents should also ask for a business card, confirm the phone number, confirm the business, and check the reference.