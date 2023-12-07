HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Downtown’s Paper City Clothing Company is bringing holiday cheer to Holyoke with free print-your-own-gift events on December 8 and December 15.

The initiative, called Fresh Pressed, welcomes everyone to experience the unique joy of creating personalized items using original art designs, and will take place at 358 Dwight Street, from 4 to 7 p.m. on December 8, and 15.

Carlos Peña, the business owner, expressed his hope that residents from the region would explore downtown shops in addition to the Holyoke Mall. The Fresh Pressed events aim to spotlight local artists and offer a festive experience that supports Holyoke’s creative community.

Featured artist from December 1 Fresh Pressed event, Jex R of Springfield MA, pictured center with two attendees wearing newly purchased sweatshirts with her Flylife design. (Photo courtesy of Paper City Clothing Company) (Photo courtesy of Paper City Clothing Company)

Paper City Clothing Co., known for custom screen-printing, is hosting these pop-ups as part of its mission to uplift Holyoke youth and artists through culture and entrepreneurship. Attendees can choose from a variety of blank garments and household items, pairing them with original art created by Paper City Clothing Co. and local designers.

Business owner Carlos Peña (right) prepares to heat press a garment for attendee Jailyne Torres (left). (Photo courtesy of Paper City Clothing Company)

The December Fresh Pressed events feature limited-edition prints from three local artists:

Flylife (Jex R) : Springfield-based youth advocate and motivational brand creator, Jex R, presents an original print from her popular brand Flylife: a brand above the influence.

: Springfield-based youth advocate and motivational brand creator, Jex R, presents an original print from her popular brand Flylife: a brand above the influence. Joel Farms : Holyoke illustrator known for psychedelic-inspired mixed-medium works.

: Holyoke illustrator known for psychedelic-inspired mixed-medium works. Hasani Picasso: Independent hip-hop artist and clothing designer born and raised in Holyoke, inspiring others to overcome challenges.

Carlos Peña emphasized the collaborative nature of the Fresh Pressed events, bringing together local businesses and artists to create a vibrant and supportive community. The pop-ups encourage creativity, entrepreneurship, and community engagement, embodying the spirit of the holiday season.