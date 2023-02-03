HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the cold weather that is forecasted for this weekend, the Holyoke Pop-Up Warming Shelter will be open this weekend.

According to Holyoke City Hall, the shelter will be open from Friday to Sunday beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Providence Ministries on Hamilton Street. At the warming shelter, there will be warm beds, meals, snacks, showers, dry clothes, and other assistance.

Hamilton Street is off of Main Street, which is two blocks south of the Racing Mart. Shelter entry is until 9:00 p.m. and no one will be admitted after 9:00 pm.