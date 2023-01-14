HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke pop-up warming shelter will be open this Saturday and Sunday night.

According to Holyoke City Hall, due to the wind chill that is forecasted Saturday and Sunday, the Holyoke pop-up warming shelter will open at 5:00 p.m. on those nights at Providence Ministries.

The warming shelter offers warm beds, meals, snacks, showers, dry clothes, and other necessities.

The shelter is at Providence Ministries on Hamilton Street. Hamilton Street is right off of Main Street, two blocks south of the Racing Mart.

Shelter entry is between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., and no one will be admitted after 9:00 p.m.