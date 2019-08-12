Holyoke preliminary election candidates urging voters to get out and vote

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are only a few weeks before the first of western Massachusetts preliminary election voting begins.

Holyoke has just one contested race on its ballot, forward three city councilor, presenting a challenge for city clerk is Brenna Murphy-McGee.

Two years ago, with a much larger slate of preliminary election candidates, only 14 percent of registered voters went to the polls. Candidates such as Murphy-McGee are taking to social media to encourage people to go to the polls.

“So, some of the things I like to do is put it on social media,” said Murphy-McGee. “I feel like social media is a great way to reach a wide range of people and also a great way to share the information that way.”

Springfield and Greenfield hold their preliminary elections on Tuesday, September 10.

Chicopee and Northampton preliminaries one week later on September 17. One week later, Tuesday, September 24, Holyoke and Westfield will hold their preliminary elections.