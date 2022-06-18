HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Veterans Park in Holyoke came alive Saturday with PrideFest. The latest in Pride Month celebrations throughout western Massachusetts.

This has been a time of celebration here in the Pioneer Valley. Springfield, Chicopee, and Greenfield hosted their Pride events earlier this month.

The co-sponsor of Saturday’s event, City Councilor Jose Maldonado-Velez, told 22News he’s delighted the way Holyoke’s Pride festival in the park has turned out.

Saturday’s PrideFest at Veterans Park was held eleven days after the raising of the Pride Flag at Holyoke City Hall.