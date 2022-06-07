HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Pride events have been scheduled for June as a group of dedicated citizens including two city councilors have been diligently planning the events.

According to the news release sent to 22News by Holyoke Pride, the events are scheduled as follows:

Monday 6/6 Flag Raising at City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

Friday 6/10 Youth Prom at El Mercato 5 p.m.-8 p.m. (ages 13-20) – organized by House of Colors

Saturday 6/18 PrideFest at Veterans Park 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday 6/26 After Party and Fundraiser at the Unicorn Inn 7 p.m.-12 a.m.

As anti trans legislation is drafted and passed around this nation, as the Supreme Court gears up to overturn Roe v Wade, a decision that will impact many in our LGBTQIA+ community, now more than ever it is important to come together and celebrate ourselves, our identities, our beings. We hope that people around the Valley will come join us in celebrating at Holyoke Pride,” said José Maldonado Velez, Councilor at Large and Pride Fest Organizer

Holyoke PrideFest has been funded by a grant from the Holyoke Local Cultural Council, private donations, and corporate sponsorships. There will be a variety of local art and craft vendors, food trucks, a walk-in COVID vaccine clinic courtesy of BHN, dance and exercise activities, and of course performances on stage by drag queens and queer performers.