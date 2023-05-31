HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke is celebrating LGBT Pride Month this June.

The Pride Flag will be raised at City Hall on Thursday at 5 p.m. The community is welcome to join Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia. The mayor, among others, is scheduled to offer remarks and read a formal proclamation.

Holyoke’s annual PrideFest will be held on Saturday, June 17th, from noon until 6 p.m. at Veterans Park. There will be a variety of local art and craft vendors, food trucks, entertainment, and activities for children. Jessica Wild, a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race, is the featured guest.

Admission is free and open to the public.