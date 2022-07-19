HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Property owners are urged to keep the city clean as required by city ordinances.

According to a news release from the City of Holyoke, Mayor Joshua Garcia is urging residents and commercial property owners to recognize “a shared responsibility to keep our city clean, not only because it’s required by our city laws but because it’s the right thing to do for each other and for our environment.”

Enforcement of the city ordinances is in the works to help keep residential and commercial property owners accountable for trash, debris, and vegetation overgrowth. Those who do not maintain their area could face a fine.

The alleyways in Holyoke are the responsibility of the property owners who abut them. Garcia states, “alleys are not owned or maintained by the city. Please be sure to work together with your neighbors to keep alleyways clean.”

If you live near a sewer grate, the city is also asking residents or businesses to help keep them free and clear from trash and debris so storm water can flow properly and avoid floods.

The city is working on a strategy to help keep the city clean, including enforcement of city ordinances and assessing the trash and recycling management practices to help provide a cleaner city.