HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Public Library hosted the first of three COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Thursday.

The clinic, held in cooperation with Cataldo Ambulance, comes at a good time with the XBB 1.5 subvariant dominating cases here in Massachusetts. The site supervisor explained why now is the perfect time to get your shot.

Sophie Greene, a supervisor at Cataldo Ambulance said, “We have this new bi-valent booster that we’ve been giving out for the last couple of months. It’s targeting both the original COVID variants as well as the more recent COVID variants, and so it’s just an extra step in protection.”

You don’t have to make an appointment for any of the clinics at the Holyoke Public Library. You don’t need to bring any documentation with you, and anybody who gets vaccinated will receive a $75 gift card. The next clinic will be held on February 9th.