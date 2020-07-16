Holyoke Public Library offering summer programs for children

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Public Library remains closed due to the pandemic, but its children’s department has been offering “to-go programs” to continue summer education and promote reading.

Offered to children in Holyoke, the programs include book bundles with a library card and craft kits that are available for free. The bundles and kits are available in a curbside pickup service and are made for a variety of ages. They are also categorized by theme, from fantasy to learning the ABC’s.

Kits will be available with everything kids need to create sock puppets or grow-your-own flowers.

“We didn’t want there to be this massive gap of months in which the library was sort of closed off,” children’s librarian, Charlie Pope told 22News. “We really wanted to do as much as we could to do what we can for the kids and provide them with the experiences they would normally have in the library, just outside of the library.”

The library is offering other programs including The Children’s Summer Reading Program, where logging reading times and completing activities can earn kid’s prizes.

To find out how you can sign up for the Holyoke Public Library’s summer reading programs, click here.