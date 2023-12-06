HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Public Library will be collecting holiday gifts for children who might not be lucky enough to get everything on their list this year.

Margaret’s Pantry and the Sisters of Providence Ministries are partnering up with the library for their Giving Tree event.

According to the Holyoke Public Library, for anyone who wants to participate, stop by the library’s lobby, select one or more ornaments from the giving tree, along with an instructional flyer, and purchase only the item that is listed.

Then, return the unwrapped present to the library with the attached ornament with the child’s information no later than Thursday, December 14th at 6:00 p.m.