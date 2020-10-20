Holyoke Public Library to host pumpkin decorating extravaganza

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – While trick-or-treating may not be happening in your town, the Holyoke Public Library still wants kids to have fun.

The library is hosting a pumpkin decorating extravaganza for children. All youth under 18 may join the contest by sending a picture of their pumpkin to the library.

There will be 4 different winners. Categories include spookiest, most funny, creative, and festive! Each winner will receive a prize!

Evening Children’s Librarian Charlie Pope told 22News, “I’m really excited about this program because Halloween is looking a little different this year, kids might be a little unhappy with Halloween is looking so I wanted to provide an event where they can have fun really and be as creative as they want and try to get into that Halloween spirit even if it’s not looking as it usually is.”

The library will be accepting entries from October 19th through October 30 and announcing the winners on Halloween.