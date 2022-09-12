HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Public Library announced Monday that it is joining the University of Massachusetts Fine Arts Center’s Library Ticket Program.

The program provides complimentary community tickets for this season’s performances at the University of Massachusetts Fine Arts Center, available from September 2022 to April 2023 for anyone who has a public library card in the Central/Western Massachusetts Automated Resource Sharing network.

The library will have two vouchers per performance, and each voucher admits two people.