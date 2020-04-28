Holyoke Public Schools hoping to hold graduation ceremony in August

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the month of April ending this week, high school graduations would have been right around the corner but that won’t be the case this year.

High school graduations are being postponed across the country. Some are holding virtual ones, but it looks like Holyoke High School seniors will still be able to receive their diplomas in person.

It’s been a tough time for students who haven’t been able to learn from their teachers in the classroom.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a huge blow for seniors who typically would be planning seniors activities, like prom and graduation.

In Holyoke, their school district is looking at holding an August graduation, as long as the state allows it.

Dr. Steve Zrike, Superintendent of Holyoke Public Schools told 22News, “We don’t think anything replaces the opportunity to have a prom, have a graduation with friends and families around. But obviously we have to respect social distancing and guidance around large gatherings.”

Dr. Zrike said if the state keeps schools closed in August, they’d look at having senior activities and graduation over Thanksgiving break. They have a team of faculty, parents, and administrators discussing all options for senior activities.

They are also looking at the state for guidance on summer school. If they are able to have their schools open for that, they’d be more likely to hold their tentative August graduation.