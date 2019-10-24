Holyoke Public Schools receives hundreds of books from Grinspoon Foundation

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Public Schools received a large book donation from the Harold Grinspoon Charitable Foundation.

The foundation donated 1,500 books to Holyoke Public Schools. The donation was made to support early reading and family engagement through the Stories to Achieve Reading Success initiative. One pre-school teacher talked to 22News about the importance of the book donation.

“I think it’s important for children to be reading not only in school but at home as well so that they practice and become better readers and learn to love to read,” Katherine Rorrio said.

Superintendent Stephen Zrike delivered the books to the students and read them one of the donated books, “The Family Book” by Todd Parr to a class at Morgan Elementary School.