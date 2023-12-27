HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke is asking the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to end the state receivership program of the city’s public schools.

22News obtained a letter sent to the state’s education commissioner less than a week ago by the Holyoke Superintendent and receiver that outlines goals for the district moving forward. Holyoke Superintendent and receiver Anthony Soto have told DESE that he recommends the district transitions out of the state receivership program.

In letter obtained by 22News that was sent less than a week ago to the state’s education commissioner, Soto states, “I am proud of the collective work that Holyoke students, teachers, staff, and families have done together, and I am excited to closely partner with the school committee to ensure a highly successful transition.”

A district is put under state receivership if it is considered chronically under-performing and scores in the lowest of 10 percent of districts statewide. A new leader or receiver is appointed for these under-performing districts to create and initiate plans for improvements.

The state took receivership of the Holyoke public schools in April of 2015. Since then, the schools have implemented several improvements including increased graduation rates.

After the receivership, Holyoke created a turnaround plan that outlined goals and improvements. Since the plan was created, the district has seen increased graduation rates, expanded programs and invested more than $20 million in infrastructure.

In the letter, Soto also outlines areas in need of improvement for the district moving forward. They include the following:

Higher academic achievement

Improving attendance

Mental health support for students

Addressing staffing needs

Holyoke Mayor and school committee chair Joshua Garcia said the schools are in a good position to go back to local leadership, “I see receivership as a good thing. It was a necessary thing at the time and considering a lot of the changes that have happened and because of our political climate today, which is in a way better position than it was before in my opinion. I think it’s a good moment for a transition into local control.”

22News called DESE to get an idea of what they think about returning local control to the school, but we have yet heard back.