HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than half of all students in grades PreK-8 will be attending a new school next year at Holyoke Public Schools. The rezoning efforts will separate elementary (PK-5) and middle (6-8) schools and will redraw school boundary lines for fall 2023.

“We are excited about continuing our move to separate elementary and middle schools,” said Superintendent Anthony Soto. “This change is in response to significant community input over the last six years and tightens up efforts that had already started. It will help us better prepare students academically and socially, offer a more equitable experience across our schools, and dedicate more resources to instruction.”

“While there are significant benefits to rezoning, we also understand that change is disruptive and can raise feelings of uncertainty,” said HPS Chief of Strategy and Turnaround Erin Linville. “We believe it’s important to seek out and incorporate the voices of those impacted. That’s why we have designed an inclusive process and why we continue to offer many opportunities for our families, community members, staff and students to learn more about rezoning and to offer input.”

The decision to rezone was made after years of soliciting stakeholder input, innovating, and planning. The next step is to develop a concrete plan for how each school will be configured. To achieve this, Holyoke Public schools has scheduled four community conversations to provide information and gather feedback.