Holyoke Public Schools to start school year remotely

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The superintendent of Holyoke Public Schools announced Wednesday that they will begin the 2020-2021 school year remotely.

Dr. Alberto Vázquez Matos made the announcement on the Holyoke Public Schools website Wednesday. In addition to students working remotely, small in-person classes will be available to kids that are in need of physical interaction with a teacher. Parents that have students who qualify will be contacted by the school.

The superintendent said they will be monitoring health data to see if more students will be able to return to school over time.

Additional plans for Holyoke Public Schools will be released on Friday on the school district’s website.

Other school districts across western Massachusetts have also recently announce how they will begin the school year: