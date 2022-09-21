HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke held a news conference Wednesday to share the status of several pipeline projects. Some of the topics addressed included the repaving of High Street and a new committee formed to address urban blight.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia joined the Office of Planning and Economic Development to provide updates on several projects the city is working on including the repaving and revitalization of High Street and orders to address vacant buildings, which the mayor says can often be the site of criminal activity.

“Right now, what I am trying to do is work with the public, trying to better maintain properties, whether if it’s trash and recycling, alley ways, the conditions of buildings and housing structures including those that are abandoned or empty,” said Mayor Garcia.

Aaron Vega from the Office of Planning and Economic Development stated the city is also focusing on tourism, capitalizing on the people that come to the city for parades and festivals. Adding that the upcoming October 15th is being billed as “A Day in the Yoke,” a day where Holyoke will be busy with events such as the brick race, Paper City food festival, Open Doors Holyoke, and Wistariahurst Cemetery tours.

The mayor stating that the overall purpose of these projects was to create clean, safe and vibrant city.

The following are closures to expect during the next two weeks:

High Street from Route 391 to Essex Street will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Essex to Lyman will be closed on Friday, Sept. 23.

Milling of High Street is to be conducted from Sept. 22 through Sept. 26.

Some sections will be closed on Monday, Sept. 26. Detour signage will be in place.

Mayor Joshua A. Garcia encourages the public to plan accordingly. “We will need the cooperation of the public in the process,” Garcia said. “Please take notice of the following and plan ahead.”

Parking restrictions:

No parking on High Street from Thursday morning (9/22) from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., and again on Friday (9/23) and the following Monday (9/26) from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Within the parking zones, barrels will be placed with signage the day before. On September 23, metered parking is to not be enforced. “Also,” Garcia said, “feel free to park at the city parking garages during this period at no cost.

Those allowed to access High Street during milling are emergency vehicles, school buses, and delivery trucks. At the intersections, traffic detail officers will be located to allow the vehicles to enter. However, on Thursday and Friday, PVTA bus stops will be relocated. Any residents will be given access down the side streets on the blocks adjacent to High Street. Along with pedestrian access to both residences and businesses.

After the milling is completed, paving and lie stripping will come in the next 1 to 3 weeks. Detours and parking bans will be similar.