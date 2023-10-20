HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Public Schools are making progress toward ending the state’s receivership of the district which has been in place since 2015.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia and three members of the Holyoke School Committee met with the Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley earlier this month to request an end to the state’s receivership of the school system.

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education took control of Holyoke Public Schools in April 2015 to improve test scores and graduation rates. The state made the rare decision to place the district in receivership, citing “chronic underperformance.”

According to Holyoke Public Schools, the graduation rate reached 74.9%, nearly a 15-point increase in 2021-2022. In 2009, just under half of Holyoke students graduated, a trend that persisted for years.

The Commissioner reportedly indicated that the climate was favorable for ending the receivership and a decision would be made by Spring next year.

“I was encouraged by the commissioner’s response as we made our case,” Mayor Garcia said. “To be out of receivership will be an affirmation of the work of Superintendent Anthony Soto and a renewal of pride and engagement for the people of Holyoke who have been passionate about taking back our schools.”