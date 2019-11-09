Holyoke residents and local agencies come together for annual toy drive

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several Holyoke community agencies began their annual toy drive on Saturday, to provide the gift of toys for children in need during the Three Kings celebration in Early January.

Groups such as Nueva Esperanza and One Holyoke CDC that serve Holyoke’s Spanish speaking population began their 20th annual toy collection drive.

Their goal is one thousand toys to make certain that each child attending Three kings day at Holyoke’s Morgan school on January 4th will receive the gift of a toy.

Nayroby Rosa Soriano, Community Engagement Director at One Holyoke CDC, told 22News that giving toys to families in need is essential to their organization.

“Absolutely, absolutely, I mean it is a very difficult time and parents need as much support as they as they can be able to provide for their children, and the opportunity to get free toys is a huge part of our organization,” said Soriano.

Kayla Rodriguez, the Operations Manager at Nueva Esperanza, said the organizations both come together to ensure a great toy drive.

Rodriguez told 22News, “All the businesses and non-profits together to collaborate and help the parents with it.”

Based on the toy drive’s positive start, volunteers like Raymond Lozado, feel upbeat and think the generous people of Holyoke will come through for the children who look forward to three kings day.

“It makes them feel good. There are few people who have come by already and gave over 30 gifts at one time. It makes me feel good,” said Lozado.

The donation drop off center during the months of November and December will be Nueva Esperanza at 403 Main street.

They want to ensure a memorable 3 kings day for children from families of limited means.