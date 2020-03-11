Holyoke residents attend lecture on history of New England Maple Sugar Harvest

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some people in Holyoke are now a bit more educated on the art of sugaring.

Wistariahurst hosted the History of the New England Maple Sugar Harvest Tuesday night. The lecture is part of the Wistariahurst Historical Lecture Series “People Places, Food, and Sport.”

The series is aimed at telling the story of Holyoke’s history, culture, and people. 22News spoke with Wistariahurst’s curator about what she hopes people will take away from the lecture series.

Curator and Holyoke Historian Penni Martorell told 22News, “Over the years we get separated from that and it’s no longer done the old way and so by being able to share those things with the audience they can connect to how things were done and retell a little bit of history.”

Dennis Picard, a local historian, and museum professional spoke at the event.