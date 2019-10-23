Holyoke residents face water rate increase

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke water department is proposing a $6.5 million bond to address serious deficiencies in the city’s water mains.

The improvements have been needed for decades, but they would mean your water rates would go up significantly if you live in Holyoke.

A fire on Fairfield Avenue last month drew attention to the lack of high capacity hydrants in the area when the closest hydrant to the home wasn’t usable.

Head of the Holyoke Water Commission Dave Conti told 22News hydrants will be installed in the vicinity of Fairfield Avenue as well as Morgan and Northampton streets as a short-term solution.

That short-term solution that will likely cost $20,000 moved around from the department’s budget. A long-term solution will come in the spring or summer of 2021 when the pipes will be upgraded as part of a $13 million bond.

But there are other parts of the city that are in major need of updates as well and now the water department is requesting another bond that would be spread out over three years.

What does this mean for the average household bill? Residents will see an increase of $27.