Holyoke residents may experience drinking water clarity issues

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Water Works Department is issuing an alert to residents that a light discoloration may be present in the water clarity.

According to Holyoke Water Works, a call will be sent every other day at 6 p.m. beginning Tuesday through Saturday regarding the drinking water. Due to the inconsistent fall temperatures, there may be a slight discoloration until the weather patterns begin to stabilize.

“This condition is only temporary and is a naturally occurring event called “reservoir turnover”, which Holyoke Water Works experiences almost every year. “Since Holyoke Water Works is one of the two remaining unfiltered water sources in Massachusetts, it currently does not have the treatment processes in place to address this naturally occurring event.”

Customers should not be concerned about the discoloration as the drinking water “is still bacteriologically safe to drink, and use for everyday purposes, including not limited to, bathing and cooking.”