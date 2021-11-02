Holyoke residents may experience drinking water clarity issues

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Water Works Department is issuing an alert to residents that a light discoloration may be present in the water clarity.
According to Holyoke Water Works, a call will be sent every other day at 6 p.m. beginning Tuesday through Saturday regarding the drinking water. Due to the inconsistent fall temperatures, there may be a slight discoloration until the weather patterns begin to stabilize.
Customers should not be concerned about the discoloration as the drinking water “is still bacteriologically safe to drink, and use for everyday purposes, including not limited to, bathing and cooking.”