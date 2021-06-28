Holyoke residents urged to run faucet before using water

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents are being asked to run their faucet for a while before using the water to release discoloration caused by construction Monday.

The Department of Public Works said construction at the intersection of Northampton Street and Morgan Street required a major transmission line to be shut off, causing widespread water discoloration throughout the city.

Homeowners are being asked to run their taps to get rid of the discoloration before using. The city will be flushing hydrants throughout the construction process to return water quality to normal.