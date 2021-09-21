Holyoke residents vote Tuesday for two final Mayor candidates

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday’s preliminary election in Holyoke decides the two final candidates who will run for Mayor of the city.

A field of seven mayoral candidates will be reduced to two by the preliminary election taking place. Those two will be the finalists for the election on November 2nd.

Holyoke residents came to the polls bright and early Tuesday morning when they opened at 7:00 a.m.

“Why did you come out here today?”

“It’s my patriotic duty. It’s the most important thing, as an American, that we can do,” said Holyoke resident Stanley Krzynowek.

This is the first mayoral election in Holyoke that doesn’t have former mayor, Alex Morse, on the ballot in ten years. Current Acting Mayor Terence Murphy is not running for the job either. He’s taken over since Morse stepped down to become Provincetown’s town administrator.

Preliminary elections are held in Massachusetts when there are more than twice the number of candidates running than there are seats available.

“It’s very important because we want the people that matter the most to us. So, we know what we’re going to do. We’re going to go ahead and do it and we’re going to hope this is the best thing we ever did,” said Barbara Gaughan of Holyoke.

Polls are open until 8:00 p.m. in the city and you must wear a mask when going inside.