HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – This Election Day, Holyoke voters are deciding whether to move forward with the construction of two new middle schools.

Ballot Question 1 asks residents whether they want to approve a Proposition 2 1/2 override, which would raise their property taxes in order to build the two new middle schools.

Each middle school would have 550 students when they’re completed in three years. There has been a strong sentiment on both sides of the school construction question.