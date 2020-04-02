Holyoke residents who live near Soldiers’ Home suspected something was wrong

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The number of veteran deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers’ home now stands at 18. Twelve of those veterans tested positive for COVID-19.

Nearly two dozen veteran residents have also tested positive for coronavirus. 22News spoke with neighbors about what they saw in the days that led up to the state’s takeover of the facility. Multiple residents next to the Soldiers’ Home told us they’re concerned about the veterans but also their own safety since they live so close.

State officials announced on Thursday that there are now 18 veteran deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers’ home in the past two weeks. Twelve of those veterans had COVID-19 and officials are still waiting on test results from three others.

Residents who live close to the home told 22News they thought something was wrong when they saw tents going up next to the home and then a refrigerated truck. They told us they’re worried about their health since they live so close to the home.

We got a chance to speak with neighbor Brandy Miller who said, “Not getting any information being so close. There are a bunch of people who live really close by to us that are older. I’m kind of younger and it concerns me for those people as well.”

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse told 22News that while the facility is state-run, the city is working to get as much information for its residents as they are privy to.

The situation at the Solider’s Home is an actively developing one and we will continue to bring you information on it as it becomes available.