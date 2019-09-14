Holyoke reveals Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal Award recipient

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – We now know this year’s Grand Marshal Award recipient for the Saint Patrick’s Parade in Holyoke!

Hundreds of people attended as local attorney, John Driscoll, was awarded this year’s highest local honor.

He will be leading the 69th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade this year. He told 22News why this award is so special to him.

“Well, it means a lot especially since 60 years ago, my father was the grand marshal of the 1960 St. Patrick’s day parade,” said Driscoll.

The 69th St. Patrick’s Parade will be held on Sunday, March 22, and the 45th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Road Race will be held on Saturday, March 21st.