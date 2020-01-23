Holyoke Safe Neighborhood, C3 Forest Park Initiative host all-star basketball game

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Safe Neighborhood Initiative and the C3 Forest Park Initiative came together to host their basketball leagues all-star game.

Both initiatives allow Holyoke and Springfield students aged 3rd grade to high school to play in a 12-week long basketball league.

Wednesday night, 5th through 8th graders played in the all-star game at the basketball hall of fame. The basketball leagues allow children to get involved in something positive.

Ed Caisse of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department told 22News, “All of our leagues have character development curriculums connected to them so all the way from third to high school this year we are really encouraging them to think about what they want to be after high school. Even in 3rd and 4th grade and we bring in speakers to talk to them.”

The basketball league runs twice a year in the summer and in the winter and there are about 300 players involved.