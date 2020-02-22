Holyoke Safe Neighborhood Initiative hosts winter basketball league championship

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Student-athletes in Holyoke gathered Friday night for their winter basketball league championship.

The Holyoke Safe Neighborhood Initiative is a partnership between local, state, and federal law enforcement to support at-risk youth.

The basketball league uses the sport to brings students in from 3rd to 12th grade together and expose them to a variety of positive people and experiences.

“When you can see youth grow, you end up seeing them graduate that’s what it’s all about,” Hampden County Sheriff Officer Ed Caisse told 22News. “Try to stay with them at a young age, watch them go through and graduate and help them graduate and be a support for them.”

The next basketball league starts in May and will continue throughout the summer.