Holyoke School Committee Member Devin Sheehan running for Mayor

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke School Committee Member Devin Sheehan hosted a virtual announcement Friday morning on his plans for the 2021 Holyoke Municipal Election.

In the virtual Zoom meeting at 10:30 a.m., he announced he’ll be running for Mayor in the 2021 election.

According to a biography sent to 22News from the Sheehan campaign, Sheehan is a life long resident of Holyoke, attending local public schools and is a graduate of Holyoke High School. He attended Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, New Hampshire earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science, and the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth where he obtained a Master’s in Public Policy.

Sheehan was elected to the Holyoke School Committee in November of 2009 and has served as a Ward 5 representative and is currently elected as an At-Large Member. During his time on the School Committee he has served as Vice-Chair for 8 years.

On December 1, Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse announced after 10 years in office that he will not be running for re-election in November of 2021. Sheehan is the first person to announce a candidacy for the office.

Morse made national headlines when he was first elected in 2011 at the age of 22. In addition to being the city’s youngest mayor and one of the youngest mayors nationwide at the time, Morse is also Holyoke’s first openly gay mayor. He was re-elected in 2013, 2015, and 2017, when the city moved to four-year mayoral terms for the first time.

More recently, Morse ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination in Massachusetts’ First Congressional District, losing to incumbent Congressman Richard Neal in the September primary.