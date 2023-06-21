HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Holyoke has announced that it has locked down state funding to build a new middle school.

That funding will be coming from the Massachusetts School Building Authority. This was the final approval the city needed in order to build a new middle school on the site where the William R. Peck School now stands.

‘MSBA’ has agreed to reimburse $46 million of the cost. The City of Holyoke responsible for the remaining $40 million of the total cost. Superintendent of Holyoke Public Schools, Anthony Soto, telling 22News, “It sends a real strong message to all of our families and to all of our students that we do care about you and we do value you and we are willing to invest in you as our future.”

Holyoke Mayor Garcia, who is the chair of the Holyoke School Committee, will be holding a press conference tomorrow about this state funding.