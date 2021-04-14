Holyoke seeking input from residents on new project

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Holyoke is currently seeking input from residents on its Springdale Corridor-Main Street Project.

A virtual public forum was held to discuss a redesign project. The project will provide a safe and innovative shared-used path for residents and visitors by connecting Route 5 to Springdale Park.

The Zoom session on Wednesday evening was for residents and businesses to give feedback, ask questions, and learn more about ways to get engaged in the design for the project.