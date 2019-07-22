Holyoke seeking proposals for four properties seized by city

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke is looking to restore four properties the city seized for non-payment of taxes.

The city issued Requests For Proposals for four properties. The properties are on James Street, Beech Street, Chapin Street and the former Springdale Turn Hall on Vernon Street.

The city hopes to obtain proposals which include a commitment to improve and maintain the properties for the betterment of the neighborhoods.

The properties were taken by the city through tax foreclosure and will be sold as-is.

Holyoke is looking for proposals that include development plans for the property and be consistent with zoning.