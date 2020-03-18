Holyoke Senior Center to close, all services suspended until further notice

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Senior Center is closing its doors and suspending all services until further notice.

In an email to 22News, the City of Holyoke’s Emergency Management stated:

In accordance with city-wide policy, and amid growing concerns regarding the potential spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Holyoke Council on Aging and Senior Center will be closed until further notice beginning Thursday, March 19. All services will be suspended. City of Holyoke Emergency Management

Wednesday will be the final day of the to-go lunch program.

Seniors should contact WestMass ElderCare, at 413-538-9020, to sign up for the Meal on Wheels program.

Also, seniors who need assistance during the time are advised to leave a message at (413) 322-5625, and a COA staff member will reach out as soon as possible.

Please call 413-322-5625 for more information.