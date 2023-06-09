HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Recent precipitation, recorded at the Holyoke Water Pollution Control Facility has resulted in combined sewer overflow discharges to parts of the Connecticut River.

Veolia, a company that handles Holyoke’s waste water services, and the city of Holyoke released an update Friday evening, notifying the community of sewer overflow discharges to parts of the Connecticut River, from the city of Holyoke’s sewage collection system.

According to Veolia, these discharges may have negative water quality impacts downstream, and swimming, fishing, boating and other uses which may involve water contact is discouraged.

Below lists the locations and estimated volume discharged, provided by Veolia:

Site CSO 008

Receiving Waterbody: Connecticut River

Est. Volume in Gallons: 517,811

Site: CSO 18

Receiving Waterbody: Connecticut River

Est. Volume in Gallons: 227,578

The City of Holyoke is advising people to avoid contact with the Connecticut River for 48 hours due to increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants. Adding, the discharge consists of rainwater, untreated sewage, or partially treated sewage.