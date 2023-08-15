HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The recent rainfall in western Massachusetts has led to a sewage discharge in several areas in Holyoke along the Connecticut River.

All ten combined sewer overflow locations in Holyoke have discharged into the Connecticut River. An estimated 6,579,062 gallons have been released into the river since 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. The discharge of rainwater, untreated sewage, or partially treated sewage is still ongoing at this time.

The public is advised to avoid the water, including swimming, fishing, and boating, for 48 hours after the discharge has stopped due to increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants.

The bulk of the showers and storms will be over by 11 a.m. Tuesday. Scattered showers are possible at any time going into the afternoon.